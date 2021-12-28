DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — After a deluge of snow wreaked havoc on Sierra highways, crews are starting to make some headway in reopening roads.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, Caltrans says eastbound Interstate 80 is back open for passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles. It had been closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to low visibility and other problems since the weekend.

Westbound I-80 remains closed with no estimated time of reopening, Caltrans says. Chain controls also remain in effect from Alta to the Nevada State Line.

I-80 EB has reopened to passenger vehicles and essential commercial vehicles only! R-2 chain controls are in effect from Alta to Nevada state line. I-80 WB remains CLOSED with no ETO. pic.twitter.com/C5wEoTf9CW — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

Caltrans says falling trees remain a constant obstacle to reopening I-80.

Highway 50 was closed from 8.3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers, but fully reopened Wednesday night. However, Tuesday morning, a jackknifed big rig prompted Highway 50 to be closed at Sand Flat and Meyers.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Caltrans announced Highway 50 had again reopened. Drivers should still expect serious residual delays for the time being, and chain controls remain in effect east of Placerville to Meyers.

This incident has been cleared and WB 50 is back open. https://t.co/6ouoGQx7Zc — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

Both freeways had seen closures since the weekend due to low visibility, heavy snow, downed power lines and downed trees across the roads.

Several parts of Highway 88 (from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake, 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood, 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction, and Picketts Junction to Woodfords) are also closed.

Highway 89 is closed from Eagle Point Campground to Bliss State Park and from Sierraville to Sattley

No estimated time of reopening has been given by Caltrans yet.