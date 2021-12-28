DONNER SUMMIT (CBS13) — With snow still a problem, one major highway through the Sierra remain closed on Monday while another reopened for a time.
As of Tuesday, Interstate 80 remains closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line due to low visibility. For local traffic, chains are also required from 3.4 miles east of Gold Run to the Nevada State Line.
Highway 50 was closed from 8.3 miles east of Placerville to Meyers, but fully reopened Wednesday night.
However, Tuesday morning, a jackknifed big rig prompted Highway 50 to be closed at Sand Flat and Meyers. It's unclear how long the closure will last.
Both freeways had seen closures since the weekend due to low visibility, heavy snow, downed power lines and downed trees across the roads.
Several parts of Highway 88 (from Dew Drop to 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake, 3.5 miles east of Silver Lake to Kirkwood, 2 miles east of Kirkwood to 5 miles west of Picketts Junction, and Picketts Junction to Woodfords) are also closed.
Highway 89 is closed from Eagle Point Campground to Bliss State Park and from Sierraville to Sattley
No estimated time of reopening has been given by Caltrans yet.