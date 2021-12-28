SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is calling off their New Year’s Eve fireworks show because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
Festivities for the New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular were planned for Friday at the Old Sacramento waterfront. It was set to be the return of the event, which was also canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials say public health advised, with the omicron variant spreading rapidly, that large gatherings should be avoided.
No other planned events have been called off as of yet.