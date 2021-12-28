SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are negotiating with a suspect inside a Sacramento County apartment on Tuesday.
The scene is along the 9100 block of Tuolumne Drive.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is wanted for an a domestic violence arrest warrant. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Deputies believe the suspect doesn’t have any weapons.
A negotiation is underway for a peaceful surrender, deputies say.
Expect a law enforcement presence in the area for the duration of the situation.