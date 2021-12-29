CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Five people were injured in a head-on crash in Carmichael Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Just before 6 p.m., Metro Fire said the collision happened in the area of Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road.
This was a 2 vehicle head on collision, 5 total patients all transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/92Zz2NIeti
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 30, 2021
At this time, it is unclear what the conditions of each person are. However, Metro Fire said all fiver were taken to area hospitals.
A photo from the scene shows heavy front-end damage to both vehicles involved.
No further information was released.