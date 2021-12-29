CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Five people were injured in a head-on crash in Carmichael Wednesday evening, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Just before 6 p.m., Metro Fire said the collision happened in the area of Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road.

At this time, it is unclear what the conditions of each person are. However, Metro Fire said all fiver were taken to area hospitals.

A photo from the scene shows heavy front-end damage to both vehicles involved.

No further information was released.