ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Crime scene investigators are out at a home in Antelope on Wednesday morning for an apparent murder-attempted suicide case.
The scene was along Aborath and Rockbury ways, near Walerga Road. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a husband is suspected of shooting and killing his wife in the garage of a home in the neighborhood, right in front of children.READ MORE: Search Continues For Missing Skier At Northstar; Tip Of Fresh Tracks Turns Out To Be From Bear
Deputies say the husband then shot himself. A child was able to call 911.READ MORE: I-80 And Highway 50 Are Open With Chain Controls, But Officials Are Urging People To Stay Home
The husband is not expected to survive his injuries, deputies say. The children are now safe with family members.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Davis Home Engulfed In Early Morning Fire
No other details, including the names of anyone involved, has been released at this point in the investigation.