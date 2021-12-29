CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire has damaged a building on the property of the California Shellfish Co. property.

The scene was near 5th Street and Broadway.

Scene of the fire Wednesday morning. (Credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

Sacramento Fire crews responded a little before 4 a.m. Wednesday and found flames inside a building. A second alarm was then called.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the Bulter buildings at the property.

A roof collapse during the firefight forced crews to go on the defensive for a short time, Sacramento Fire says. No one was hurt in the roof collapse.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.