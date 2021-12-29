SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An early morning fire has damaged a building on the property of the California Shellfish Co. property.
The scene was near 5th Street and Broadway.READ MORE: Foresthill Woman Trapped After Tree Falls On House In Snowstorm
Sacramento Fire crews responded a little before 4 a.m. Wednesday and found flames inside a building. A second alarm was then called.READ MORE: Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers
Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the Bulter buildings at the property.
A roof collapse during the firefight forced crews to go on the defensive for a short time, Sacramento Fire says. No one was hurt in the roof collapse.MORE NEWS: I-80 Fully Reopened To Some Through Sierra After Days Of Problems From Heavy Snow
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.