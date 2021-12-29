SEWARD, Neb. (AP/CBS13) — Deputies in Nebraska made a surprising find after stopping a tractor-trailer — 45 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a stolen vehicle being hauled by the semi.
The incident happened Dec. 17 but was announced in a news release from the Seward County Sheriff on Tuesday. Deputies stopped the semi that was hauling eight vehicles on Interstate 80 near the Seward exit.
Deputies unloaded a 2021 Infiniti SUV for further inspection and found five pounds of methamphetamine in the speaker compartment and another 40 pounds in a spare tire.
The street value of the drugs was estimated at $315,000, the sheriff said.
Further inspection revealed the Infiniti had been stolen in California.
An investigation is continuing with the help of federal agencies, the sheriff said.
