SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Congresswoman Doris Matsui has tested positive for COVID-19, the lawmaker announced on Wednesday.
Rep. Matsui says the case is a breakthrough infection as she has been vaccinated and also already gotten a booster shot.
The 77-year-old lawmaker says her symptoms are mild.
“I’m only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms & I’m thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine,” she wrote on Twitter. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated & boosted.”

Matsui joins a list of Democratic members of congress who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, as well as Colorado Rep. Jason Crow have announced they were infected. All have said their symptoms are mild.
While it’s unclear which strain of COVID-19 infected the lawmakers, the breakthrough cases come as the omicron variant sweeps over the US and the world.
The CDC believes the omicron strain accounts for more than 58 percent of new US cases as of Dec. 25.
Matsui represents California’s 6th congressional district, which encompasses the City of Sacramento as well as some parts of Sacramento and Yolo counties.