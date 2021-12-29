NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search efforts are continuing for the skier who went missing at Northstar resort on Christmas.
Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning.READ MORE: Husband Suspected Of Shooting And Killing Wife In Front Of Children In Antelope, Then Shooting Himself
There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since.READ MORE: I-80 And Highway 50 Are Open With Chain Controls, But Officials Are Urging People To Stay Home
Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. Rescue crews have been using a Blackhawk helicopter with infrared cameras to try and find Angelotta.
Tuesday night, Placer County authorities say searchers were out until after 9 p.m. after getting a tip about fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. However, those tracks turned out to be from a bear.
MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Davis Home Engulfed In Early Morning Fire
The search for Rory Angelotta continues at Northstar Ski Resort.Last night, searchers were out until after 9 p.m. working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain.Unfortunately,the tracks belonged to a bear. #searchandrescue #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/2anRWW2qGL
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 29, 2021
The search efforts are continuing on Wednesday, even as another round snow is expected to blanket the region.