By CBS13 Staff
NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search efforts are continuing for the skier who went missing at Northstar resort on Christmas.

Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning.

There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since.

Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. Rescue crews have been using a Blackhawk helicopter with infrared cameras to try and find Angelotta.

Tuesday night, Placer County authorities say searchers were out until after 9 p.m. after getting a tip about fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. However, those tracks turned out to be from a bear.

The search efforts are continuing on Wednesday, even as another round snow is expected to blanket the region.