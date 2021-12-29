DAVIS (CBS13) — A home in Davis appears to have suffered significant damage after a fire early Monday morning.
The scene was along Miwok Place in South Davis.
Firefighters responded to the scene a little before 4 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home.
Crews from Woodland, UC Davis and Dixon responded to help.
The flames were soon under control. No one was home at the time of the fire, authorities say, and no injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.