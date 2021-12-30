49ers Take Playoff Hopes Into Home Finale Vs. TexansFor the San Francisco 49ers, the path is simple: Win the final two games and they get back to the playoffs for the second time in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Chimezie Metu Hits 3 At Buzzer, Kings Beat Mavs 95-94Chimezie Met made a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sacramento Kings a 95-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set between the teams.

Haliburton Helps Kings Topple Short-Handed Thunder 117-111Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-111 on Tuesday night.

Hall Of Famer John Madden, Legendary Raiders Coach And Broadcaster, Dies At 85Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season.