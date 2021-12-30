ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Crime scene investigators were out at a home in Antelope on Wednesday morning for an apparent murder-suicide case.
The scene was along Aborath and Rockbury ways, near Walerga Road. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a husband is suspected of shooting and killing his wife in the garage of a home in the neighborhood, right in front of children.
Deputies say the husband then shot himself. A child was able to call 911.
The husband was not expected to survive his injuries, deputies said. He died from his injuries early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office confirmed.
The children are now safe with family members.
No other details, including the names of anyone involved, has been released at this point in the investigation.