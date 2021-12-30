ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Crews were able to keep the flames from a large fire isolated to an Arden Arcade home’s garage.
The fire started around 4 a.m. Thursday along La Sierra Drive.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames shooting from the garage.
Firefighters quickly went to work and were able to isolate the fire to the garage. The garage suffered substantial damage, but firefighters say the rest of the home only suffered minor smoke and water damage.
No residents were home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported in the incident.
Exactly what started the fire in the garage is still under investigation.
Just blocks away, firefighters had to battle another garage fire along El Toro way while they were responding to the La Sierra Drive incident that same morning. Metro Fire says the homeowners got out safely by the time firefighters arrived.
Metro Fire responded to a garage fire on El Toro in Arden Arcade, just blocks from another active working house fire incident. Homeowners were outside on arrival, no injuries reported. Fire started at an outlet in the garage, cause determined to be electrical. pic.twitter.com/qKXu0Hdpke
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 30, 2021
It appears the El Toro Way fire started at an outlet in the garage, Metro Fire says.