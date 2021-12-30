How Will Recent Storms Impact Next Year's Fire Season?California's water season has been off to a great start, but what does this mean for the next wildfire season?

2 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 12/30/21The wet weather is expected to let up while we ring in the new year, but it will return around the start of next week.

2 hours ago

Some Power Restored In ColfaxMost of Colfax lost power December 26 after record-breaking snow toppled trees, which took down power lines with them. Many residents are still stuck in their homes, however, power was restored for the downtown area Thursday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Murder-Suicide Shooter Dies Day After Killing Wife In Front Of KidsThe husband was not expected to survive his injuries, deputies said. He died from his injuries early Thursday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed.

3 hours ago

What Impact Have Recent Storms Had On The DroughtThe recent wet weather has brought some much-needed relief for California's drought, but it's not an instant fix.

3 hours ago