TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig closed down westbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said.
According to the CHP, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are blocked west of Farad close to the border.
Gonna be one of those kind of nights I see.
This one is going to take a bit to clean up.
I-80 westbound will be shut down indefinitely at the Nevada State Line till we get this cleaned up. pic.twitter.com/0WCmEnf76z
— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) December 31, 2021
Caltrans said there is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways and traffic delays are to be expected.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.