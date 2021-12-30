CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig closed down westbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said.

According to the CHP, all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are blocked west of Farad close to the border.

Caltrans said there is no estimated time for the reopening of the roadways and traffic delays are to be expected.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.