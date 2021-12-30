WB I-80 Shut Down Near Nevada Border Due To Jackknifed Big RigA jackknifed big rig closed down westbound Interstate 80 near the California-Nevada border Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol Truckee said.

12 minutes ago

New Year's Eve Tourism In Tahoe A Concern For LocalsLiving along Highway 50 has not been easy this year due to the devastating Caldor Fire and now a major snowstorm causing power outages, fuel shortages and stress around the holiday season.

43 minutes ago

Some Have Power Restored In Nevada CountyPG&E restored power for some on Thursday for the time since a massive snowstorm knocked it out Sunday night.

1 hour ago

How Will Recent Storms Impact Next Year's Fire Season?California's water season has been off to a great start, but what does this mean for the next wildfire season?

5 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 12/30/21The wet weather is expected to let up while we ring in the new year, but it will return around the start of next week.

5 hours ago