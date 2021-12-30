POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) — A snowstorm power struggle: PG&E is sending alerts out to customers in some hard hit areas, saying the power could be out not just days longer, but weeks longer.

In Pollock Pines, PG&E sent texts to customers that power may not be back on until the second week of January.

Snow is piled high in Pollock Pines – cars are covered and so are mailboxes belonging to homes stuck deep behind long, unplowed driveways.

On Wednesday, PG&E sent out an alert to 2,400 Pollock Pines customers. The utility says crews won’t be on site until Jan. 10, 2022.

In Colfax, Cameron Copeland is volunteering his equipment and time to plow the streets that overworked public works crews can’t get to.

“PG&E’s got their hands full right now for sure,” Copeland said. “This is disastrous for an area. I mean, this area’s not ready for this much snow.”

PG&E says their alerts give customers an initial assessment and dates are likely to change. The utility is giving Colfax a Jan. 2 estimate for restoration.

Colfax resident Jenna Green uses her car charger to power her phone.

“I just go until, like, 50 percent usually, then I go back inside,” Green said.

The days she’s gone without power in her home are starting to blur together.

“I think this is the third or fourth day,” Green said.

It’s a snowstorm that’s left tens of thousands in the dark for days.

“Yeah, I feel a little trapped because I can’t get my car out,” Green said.