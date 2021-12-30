NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are taking advantage of the first clear day since the effort to find a skier who went missing at Northstar resort began.
Rory Angelotta, 43, didn't show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff's Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning.
There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since.
Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. During the series of storms that dumped snow in the high country, rescue crews used a Blackhawk helicopter with infrared cameras to try and find Angelotta.
Tuesday night, Placer County authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m. after getting a tip about fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain. However, those tracks turned out to be from a bear.
The search efforts continued on Wednesday, even as another round snow blanketed the region.
Thursday, a group of over 60 search and rescue crews met for the first clear day since the search began. A California Highway Patrol aircraft will be helping in search, using a RECCO device that officials say can scan a large part of the mountain.