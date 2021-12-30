STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Stanislaus County, health officials say.
Stanislaus County Public Health announced the detection on Thursday.READ MORE: Search Crews Out In Force For 1st Clear Day Since Effort To Find Missing Skier At Northstar Began
Officials say the case is in a woman who had been fully vaccinated more than six months ago and who also had a previous COVID-19 infection. No other details about the woman, including their current condition, have been released.READ MORE: No Big Winner In Wednesday’s Powerball Drawing; Jackpot Now $483 Million
The CDC has named omicron a variant of concern. It has since made up more than 50 percent of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across the US in recent weeks.MORE NEWS: PG&E Customer Alerts Show Power May Be Out Until Jan. 10 In Pollock Pines
Health officials are urging people who still aren’t vaccinated to protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. People who are fully vaccinated are also being urged to get their booster shots if they haven’t already done so.