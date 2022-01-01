Kings Blown Out By Mavs In Final Game Of 2021Kristaps Porzingis had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the Dallas Mavericks roll past the Sacramento Kings 112-96 on Friday.

Raiders, Colts Hope To Clear Up AFC's Muddled Playoff ChaseIf the Raiders win their final two games, they'll reach the postseason for the second time in 19 years.

49ers Take Playoff Hopes Into Home Finale Vs. TexansFor the San Francisco 49ers, the path is simple: Win the final two games and they get back to the playoffs for the second time in five seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Chimezie Metu Hits 3 At Buzzer, Kings Beat Mavs 95-94Chimezie Met made a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sacramento Kings a 95-94 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set between the teams.