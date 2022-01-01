SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Shasta County man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened along Roosevelt Avenue in south Sacramento this week, authorities said Saturday.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Larnell Looney, 38, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on one count of murder. There are no outstanding suspects.
Looney is accused of shooting an adult male along the 4700 block of Roosevelt Avenue Thursday evening.
Deputies responding to the shooting started first aid until medics arrived, but the man whom has not been identified was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, detectives believe the shooting was targeted and not random.