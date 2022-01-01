SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in South Sacramento happened on Berna Way Saturday evening, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim was a male adult, although no name has been released.
According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, the victim was found when deputies arrived lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound.
After performing lifesaving protocols, the victim was transported to the hospital by the fire department. However, the man died en route after succumbing to his injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.