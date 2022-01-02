NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Three people have been injured after their residences caught fire in North Sacramento on Sunday morning.
The fire happened in the area of Presidio St. and Harris Ave., according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department. They reported that three people were taken from the building and transported to the hospital.
It’s unknown how badly the residents were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
