By CBS13 Staff
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A head-on-two-vehicle collision at Walnut Avenue and Kinross Road in Carmichael caused one fatality, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

The incident involved two vehicles with 5 total victims, all of which were transported to local hospitals.

There were three victims who had minor injuries and one had moderate injuries.

The victim with critical injuries has been announced as Carissa Francine Bowman of Camirchael, whose injuries proved fatal.

No more information is available at this time.