PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Utility crews were able to restore power to several over 4,000 customers over the weekend, but thousands still remain in the dark.
As of Monday morning, there were about 25,000 customers without power in the Sierra Division, which are mostly in Placer, Nevada and El Dorado Counties, PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said.
“We have more than 2,000 personnel working on assessments and restoration, including 1,200 line workers. We also have 100+ mutual aid crews coming in,” she said.
Additionally, some 500 poles needed to be replaced to maintain power lines before power can return to normal.
PG&E said that they have partnered with some food banks to provide food and shelter to those affected by the power outage. Also, PG&E partnered with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers who are implementing the Disability Disaster Access & Resource (DDAR) program.
PG&E said that they have partnered with some food banks to provide food and shelter to those affected by the power outage. Also, PG&E partnered with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers who are implementing the Disability Disaster Access & Resource (DDAR) program.

"FREED, an independent living center apart of the DDAR program may be able to provide customers with disabilities, independent living needs, and older adults with hotels, transportations and gift cards for generators. Customers in Nevada, Placer and El Dorado counties who would like to request such support can call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000 and PG&E will send a referral to FREED."