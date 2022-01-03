Thousands Left Without Power In The Sierra After Snow Topples Trees Onto PowerlinesPG&E is working to restore power to over 23,000 customers after storms dropped large amounts of snow in the Sierra, knocking trees onto power lines. The utility says over 500 power poles need to be replaced.

1 hour ago

Monday Morning Forecast - 1/3/22Cody Stark has your forecast for the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

Some Parents Concerned Over School District's Covid Testing ConfusionThe winter break is over for Sacramento Unified School District students but there is confusion over COVID testing, and it's causing some concerns. Parents say there is a lack of information.

2 hours ago

Traffic On I-80 At West El Camino Slow Due To Police ActivityTraffic is moving slowly in both directions at I-80 and the West El Camino overpass due to police activity.

2 hours ago

Nevada County Schools Open In Midst Of Power OutageDespite the region's power outage, Nevada County schools will open with power and will give students a place to stay warm and have access to amenities.

10 hours ago