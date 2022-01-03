ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a building under construction in Rocklin.
On December 22 around 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling a construction area on Cincinnati Ave. in Rocklin when he reportedly saw a flash of light inside a partially finished building, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.READ MORE: California Supreme Court Rejects Early Releases For Violent Felons
READ MORE: Approaching Storm Could Bring 6-8 Inches Of Snow To Donner Pass
When the deputy drove closer to investigate, the suspect, 33-year-old James Watson, of Carmichael, allegedly drove away in an SUV. The deputy was eventually able to pull Watson over. Inside Watson’s vehicle, the deputy allegedly found $2,800 worth of streetlamps and copper pipes that was reportedly stolen from the building, the Sheriff’s Department says.MORE NEWS: Sky-Gazers: Mark Your Calendars For These Events In 2022
Watson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and for an outstanding warrant.