Monday Noon Forecast - 1/3/22Cody Stark delivers the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

1 hour ago

Lunch Break: Eating Healthier In 2022Michael Marks shows what proportion of our meals should comprise non-starchy vegetables.

1 hour ago

PG&E Works To Restore Power To 35K Customers As Another Storm ApproachesThousands of PG&E customers in the Sierra who lost power due to the recent storms have had their power restored, but 25,000 are still in the dark, the utility says. And with another storm bearing down in the Sierra, crews can't make repairs fast enough.

2 hours ago

Parents Of Local Students Provided With Covid Testing Options As Classes ResumeThe Omicron Variant is spreading rapidly as the nation readies for a post-holiday surge in COVID-19. The effort to keep the disease out of classrooms is underway as Sacramento Unified School District students resume classes. Of the 38K tests sent to students' homes, only 500 came back as positive.

2 hours ago

CBS13 PM News Update - 1/2/22Get caught up on the top news stories of the day.

4 hours ago