Home Test Kits Make Back To School Easy For SCUSD FamiliesBack to school meant back to COVID testing, especially with the omicron variant surging and the number of people gathering over the holidays.

21 minutes ago

Sierra Foothills Power Emergency Personal For Some PG&E LinemenPG&E says more than 1,200 linemen have been working long hours for weeks straight to restore power to the communities in the area.

32 minutes ago

Monday Noon Forecast - 1/3/22Cody Stark delivers the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.

4 hours ago

Lunch Break: Eating Healthier In 2022Michael Marks shows what proportion of our meals should comprise non-starchy vegetables.

4 hours ago

PG&E Works To Restore Power To 35K Customers As Another Storm ApproachesThousands of PG&E customers in the Sierra who lost power due to the recent storms have had their power restored, but 25,000 are still in the dark, the utility says. And with another storm bearing down in the Sierra, crews can't make repairs fast enough.

5 hours ago