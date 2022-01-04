MANTECA (CBS13) — A probation search in Manteca has led to the recovery of a large stash of stolen lumber.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, back on Dec. 30, deputies died a probation search in Manteca. Exactly what prompted the probation search is unclear.
During the search, deputies discovered a stash of lumber. The suspect reportedly admitted to stealing the lumber, with deputies believing it was taken within the past two months – possibly from the Tracy area.
Various framing headers and framing lumber with orange spray paint on the side make up the stash.
Anyone who is missing lumber from their job and suspects this might be theirs is urged to call detectives at (209) 938-7845.