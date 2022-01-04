Evening Forecast - 1/4/21Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

Omicron On The Rise Across CaliforniaOmicron is on the rise and California now has the highest positivity rate of any point in the pandemic and more than 23,000 cases a day.

First Two Weeks Of Sac State Spring Classes To Be Online Due To COVID SpikeThe spike in COVID-19 cases has forced Sacramento State to move the first two weeks of the spring semester online.

'This Is People Suffering': Nevada County Food Bank Director Describes Community In CrisisThe director of the Nevada County Food Bank offers an emotional glimpse of her community as 21,000 PG&E customers in the Sierra Foothills wait for their power to come back on.

Deputies Rescue Cisco Grove Couple Trapped In Home By SnowSix feet of snow piled up outside of their door.

