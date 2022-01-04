SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The spike in COVID-19 cases, especially with the omicron variant, has forced Sacramento State to move the first two weeks of the spring semester online.
The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying that only some classes will be done in-person based on approved faculty requests.
The first two weeks of online courses will run from January 24 through February 6.
"I want to be clear that the two-week shift to mostly virtual instruction is temporary and that campus will remain open even during the transition," Sac State President Robert S. Nelsen said in a message to students and staff. "We are committed to being a face-to-face University, but as I said above, we also are committed to keeping all members of the Hornet Family safe and healthy."
The campus and residence halls are open and day-to-day services are available.
California now has the highest positivity rate of any point during the pandemic with 20.4% of tests coming back positive across the state.
The state is averaging nearly 23,000 new cases each day, according to state data.