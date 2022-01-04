SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A Suisun City police officer inside their vehicle was struck by another vehicle while blocking traffic after a crash along Highway 12.
Suisun City police say officers originally responded to the area of Highway 12 and Emperor Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a suspected DUI crash. An arrest was made in that initial incident.
Around 9 p.m., a patrol car with an officer inside was then struck by another vehicle. The officer was blocking traffic with their emergency lights flashing so that a tow truck could remove the initial crashed car.
Police say both the patrol car and the vehicle that struck it suffered major damage. The officer was taken to the hospital, but has already been treated and released; the other driver was treated and released at the scene.
Highway 12 was fully reopened later Monday night.