ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A woman says the pickup truck she bought only yesterday caught fire in the parking lot of her Arden Arcade apartment complex early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters worked quickly and were able to douse the flames. It appears no other cars in the parking lot were damaged.
Exactly what started the fire is unclear.