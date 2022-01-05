CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Carmichael News, Sacramento County, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The man killed in a south Sacramento shooting on New Year’s Day has been identified as a Carmichael resident.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 7300 block of Berna Way just before 5 p.m. Saturday to investigate a reported shooting and a person lying in the road.

At the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot at least once. Deputies started first aid and the man was soon rushed to the hospital by medics, but he died on the way.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Carmichael resident Dalonnie Lance Wyatt-Surgeon.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but detectives believe the incident is isolated.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.