SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s indoor mask mandate has been extended until next month, public health leaders announced on Wednesday.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, said increased hospital admissions are concerning.
While it was set to expire on Jan. 15, a surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays along with the emergence of the omicron variant prompted has prompted a new wave of worries about the virus' transmission.
The mandate means everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks in indoor settings.
Ghaly said the mandate will stay in place until Feb. 15.