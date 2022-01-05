SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has died after a hit-and-run along Garden Highway in Sacramento.
Sacramento police say the incident happened a little after 10:30 p.m. along the 1000 block of Garden Highway. Officers responded to investigate a report about a pedestrian down in the roadway and found a woman with major injuries.
It appears the woman had been struck by a vehicle. The driver had taken off before officers got to the scene, police say.
The woman was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Her name has not been released at this point.
No description of the suspect vehicle has been provided.