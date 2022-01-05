Omicron Forces Sacramento Restaurants To Close AgainSacramento restaurants were already struggling to stay open due to a staffing shortage, and now the COVID-19 omicron variant is forcing eateries to shutter once again.

28 minutes ago

San Joaquin County Judge Arrested For DUI After New Year's Day CrashA San Joaquin County judge was on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for a suspected DUI following a New Year's Day crash, the Stockton Police Department said.

45 minutes ago

One Of Two Winning Tickets For Powerball $630 Million Jackpot Sold In SacramentoOne of the two winning tickets for the $630 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a South Sacramento 7-Eleven. The other was sold in Wisconsin.

47 minutes ago

Rancho Cordova Offers COVID Business BailoutOne local city is launching new efforts to help keep businesses from going bankrupt.

58 minutes ago

Police Investigate Stabbing At Davis New Year's Eve Frat PartySomeone at the party was stabbed several times but is expected to recover.

59 minutes ago