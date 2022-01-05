OROVILLE (CBS13) — The power plant at Lake Oroville is starting back up.
Levels in the lake had been so low that last August, the power plant was taken offline.
On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced that the recent storms have brought the water level high enough to restart the power plant.
Operations are starting slowly because they don't want to let too much water out. Officials say the power plant is only generating 30 megawatts.
More power is expected to be generated as lake levels rise.