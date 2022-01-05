SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot dead in a midtown parking garage near Sutter Medical Center, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m. at a garage in the area of K and 28th streets.
Sacramento police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to any nearby businesses, the community or the hospital.
Information regarding a suspect was not released. A large police presence is expected in the area until investigators clear the scene.