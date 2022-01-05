MODESTO (CBS13) — A large water main break caused major street flooding in a Modesto neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Modesto city officials say the break happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Whitehorse Drive and Woodrow Avenue. The break resulted in localized flooding around the neighborhood.
City crews were able to get to the scene by 3 a.m. and isolated the water main break about a half-hour later.
Repair crews soon found that the leak was caused by a 20-foot crack along the length of the pipe. Exactly what caused the pipe to crack is unclear.
About 90,000 gallons of water is estimated to have been lost due to the break, city officials say.
The repairs are not expected to be done until the end of Wednesday.