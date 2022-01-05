Evening Forecast - 1/5/21Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

34 minutes ago

Davis Vigil To Remember US Capitol Riots One Year LaterOne year later, organizers are preparing for a vigil in Davis that will remember the January 6 riots at the nation’s Capitol.

52 minutes ago

Davis Vigil To Remember US Capitol Riots One Year LaterOne year later, organizers are preparing for a vigil in Davis that will remember the January 6 attacks on the nation’s Capitol.

1 hour ago

Nevada County Animal Shelter Cares For Pets During Power OutageThere is light at the end of the tunnel for folks still in the dark in Nevada County, but for those charged with caring for animals, it can’t come soon enough. One animal shelter in Grass Valley is now at capacity during the power crisis.

1 hour ago

Q&Answers: Wave Of Smash-And-Grabs Influence On Plan To Repeal Prop 47Assemblymember Jim Patterson joined us to discuss a new plan to repeal Prop 47.

2 hours ago