SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people are now under arrest in connection to a deadly 2020 south Sacramento house party shooting.
The shooting happened back on June 6, 2020 at a home along the 2900 block of Gardendale Road.
Three people were rushed to the hospital by medics while two other people took themselves. One of the shooting victims later died from his injuries.
Sacramento police said the shooting appeared to stem from an argument.
On Wednesday, detectives announced that they had arrested 22-year-old Julian Brown and 26-year-old Anthony Smith. Both have been booked on charges connected to the shooting.
No other details about the shooting, including how the suspects were linked to the shooting, have been released.