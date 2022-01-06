SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The January 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol involved thousands of former-President Trump’s supporters.

Since that day the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys Office have been working to prosecute individuals guilty of assaulting officers, trespassing on government property, and physical violence.

Several Californians were among the hundreds of people charged.

“I may or may not have rubbed my butt on Nasty Pelosi’s desk,” said former Sacramento Republican leader Jorge Aaron Riley.

Riley was arrested just days after the insurrection and pleaded not guilty to all charges, despite admitting to his role on camera.

“We broke windows, we went into the door we pushed our way in,” Riley said in the video.

Small business owner Tommy Allan was arrested in Granite Bay. Charges include theft of government property for stealing documents from the Senate chamber.

“I mean, it didn’t stop anything,” said a neighbor of Allan, who CBS13 previously interviewed.

Sean Michael McHugh was arrested in Auburn back in May and was caught on bodycam spraying officers with an unknown substance.

“That’s not right,” said a neighbor of McHugh.

Neighbors were shocked months ago when they learned of the arrests. Now, all three men face federal charges and are awaiting trial, while Valerie Ehrke, arrested in Colusa County, has already been sentenced to three years probation.

“I saw some videos. I know she’s a trump supporter,” said a neighbor of Valeire Ehrke, who CBS13 interviewed previously, claiming “Ehrke decided she wanted to be a part of the crowd.”

One year later, security at California’s own State Capitol tightened fencing around the building and increased patrols on Capitol grounds.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol breach.