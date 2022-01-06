SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For dozens of families, it was time to push the pandemic pause button by going back in time. It was opening night at Cal Expo for the Jurassic Quest attraction featuring mechanical dinosaurs and other artifacts.

Dinosaurs roared back into Sacramento. It’s something many families have been looking forward to.

“He’s been dying to come out here and get on the big T-rex,” parent Chris Williams said of his son.

Dozens of realistic looking cretaceous creatures are on display at Cal Expo.

“The first reaction I get is they want to pet it,” said “Tyranno” Tony with Jurassic Quest. “They never got the chance to pet a real dinosaur.”

These dinos have been in the Sacramento area before as a drive-through exhibit during COVID times, but this week’s show is inside the exhibit halls at Cal Expo.

So how are organizers keeping people safe?

“Jurassic Quest does follow CDC guidelines, every ride is sanitized after each use,” Tyranno Tiny said. “It’s spread out in three different buildings so we just minimize the capacity of people in one building.”

Also, admission tickets are times so large crowds don’t come all at once.

“It helps to keep it a nice balance,” Tyranno Tony said.

There are several hands-on exhibits, including bounce houses, but parents we spoke with said they they feel safe.

“My whole family is vaccinated, so we just take every precaution we can,” parent Daniel Perez said.

The show also features some real dino fossils like a Tyrannosaurus tooth and Triceratops horn. It’s also a learning opportunity for families, and a way to escape our present-day pandemic by going back in time.

Jurassic Quest runs through Sunday. Organizers say it takes two or three hours to see all the sights.