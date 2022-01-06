CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide suspect wanted in Detroit, Michigan was arrested Thursday in Stockton, officials say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers performed a traffic stop when they found the suspect.

Officers raised their guns and the suspect surrendered peacefully and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

This occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near West March Lane.

