STOCKTON (CBS13) — A homicide suspect wanted in Detroit, Michigan was arrested Thursday in Stockton, officials say.
According to the Stockton Police Department, officers performed a traffic stop when they found the suspect.
Officers raised their guns and the suspect surrendered peacefully and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
This occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon near West March Lane.