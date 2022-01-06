SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Thursday Governor Newsom issued a statement on the Los Angeles firefighter, Jonathan Flagler, who lost his life in a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes, said the Governor’s Office.
“Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to Firefighter Flagler’s family, friends and Los Angeles County Fire Department colleagues at this difficult time,” said Governor Newsom. “This devastating loss is a reminder of the dangers our heroic firefighters face every day to protect Californians. Firefighter Flagler’s sacrifice and over two decades of selfless service will not be forgotten.”
Flagler was 47-years-old and a 21-year veteran firefighter who joined the Los Angeles County Fire Department in 2020 and previously served at the Vernon Fire Department.
Firefighter Flagler is survived by his wife and two sons.