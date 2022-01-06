CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Caltrans, Emerald Bay, South Lake Tahoe News

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) — The highway has reopened after a snowstorm caused a closure on a portion of Highway 89 around Emerald Bay, said Caltrans District 3.

Crews worked tirelessly all morning to clear fallen trees, boulders, snow, and debris from the roadway.

Now that they have cleared it, the route is now accessible and has been reopened.