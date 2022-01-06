EMERALD BAY (CBS13) — The highway has reopened after a snowstorm caused a closure on a portion of Highway 89 around Emerald Bay, said Caltrans District 3.
Crews worked tirelessly all morning to clear fallen trees, boulders, snow, and debris from the roadway.
Now that they have cleared it, the route is now accessible and has been reopened.
Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is back OPEN. Thanks to our crews for all their hard work throughout this record-breaking storm! @CountyElDorado @CHPSouthLake @PlacerCA https://t.co/RynoT2Dtje
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 6, 2022