WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — A new 6-part documentary premieres on Paramount Plus that examines the beginnings of anti-government extremism and how it evolved over decades, culminating in the violent storming of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Investigating the causes of far-right wrath, including lethal federal assaults on a tax evader, a white supremacist in Ruby Ridge, and a religious cult in Waco, the series aims to understand the reason for the violent insurrection and help Americans come together peacefully.READ MORE: Crews Battle Commercial Fire In Fairfield
Featuring interviews with those who have witnessed the outrage firsthand, including a reformed neo-Nazi, a mother who has been the victim of vicious hate crimes, the son of a notorious white supremacist whose work of fiction became the far right’s bible, and a father whose child died in the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.READ MORE: Hwy 70 Near Feather River Canyon Closed Due To Debris And Rockslides
The series highlights the voices of people from all walks of life, recalling their stories and concerns about a country that they no longer recognize, emphasizing the question on everyone’s mind: how did we get so divided, and what can be done to heal the hatred?MORE NEWS: Another Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Monday Night
The docuseries, titled Indivisible: Healing Hate, is narrated by actor Mandy Patinkin and is available now on Paramount Plus.