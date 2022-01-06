CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With kennels being full, the Sacramento SPCA is offering a special reduction in adoption fees for larger dogs.

The Sacramento SPCA says they’ve seen a recent increase in dogs entering their doors.

Some of the dogs have also come in from overcrowded shelters.

To try and help the dogs find their forever homes a little quicker, the shelter announced on Thursday that they’re now lowering their adoption fee for dogs over 30 pounds and 7 months of age or older for just $30.

Prospective adopters can visit the SPCA’s website for a full list of pets available. An appointment is required and can be made online.