FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing boy with autism in Fairfield.
The Fairfield Police Department is currently looking for a missing autistic 11-year-old boy https://t.co/O6lR2LW75I
— Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 6, 2022
Fairfield police say the 11-year-old boy, named Gage, was last seen a little after 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. Gage has autism, police say.
Gage was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans and a green camo-style backpack. He may also have a change of clothing with him, police say.
Anyone who sees the missing boy is urged to call police.