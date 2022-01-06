CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Fairfield News, Missing Persons

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing boy with autism in Fairfield.

Fairfield police say the 11-year-old boy, named Gage, was last seen a little after 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. Gage has autism, police say.

Gage was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans and a green camo-style backpack. He may also have a change of clothing with him, police say.

Anyone who sees the missing boy is urged to call police.