11 Days Without Power, Residents Are Running Out Of FuelWith 12,000 customers still without power, CBS13's Rachel Wolf caught up with some customers to discuss how they've been affected by the outage.

42 minutes ago

Getting Outdoors In Winter Is Important For Health BenefitsGetting outdoors this winter is good for your mental and physical health, despite the cold weather conditions.

52 minutes ago

New Study Finds Hispanic Women More Likely To Contract COVID During PregnancyAlice Pressman, a doctor at the Sutter Institute For Advancing Health Equity, explains why Hispanic women are twice as likely to contract COVID-19 during pregnancy.

55 minutes ago

UC Davis Extends Remote Learning Until End Of JanuaryUC Davis announced that the school will continue remote learning citing rising cases of omicron in the area.

1 hour ago

More Than 12,000 Still Without Power In The MountainsThe power emergency in the mountains has caused many to live without power for over a week, most of them within Nevada County.

1 hour ago