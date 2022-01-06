SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento 7-Eleven beat the 1 in 292 million odds, selling a winning Powerball Jackpot ticket worth more than $316 million. California Lottery says it’s the biggest Jackpot prize won in Sacramento in recent times — possibly ever.
Last night, the Lottery announced two Powerball winners will split $630 million. One winner purchased a ticket in Wisconsin. The other, who purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Wyndham Drive, still has not claimed the prize. The individual has one calendar year to claim the winnings.READ MORE: Crews Battle Commercial Fire In Fairfield
The Powerball ticket holder wasn’t the only big winner in Sacramento. Harprit Dhillon, who has owned the 7-Eleven franchise on Wyndham Drive for 17 years, gets $1 million for selling the winning ticket. Employees tell CBS13 he deserves it, and that he spends much of his time supporting and making donations toward local schools and youth sports programs. Dhillon says while he’ll probably plan a good vacation, not much is going to change. “I love my work. I love my job,” he tells CBS13, “Been doing this for so long and plan on doing it forever.”READ MORE: Hwy 70 Near Feather River Canyon Closed Due To Debris And Rockslides
The California public school system also wins big with this jackpot. Carolyn Becker, a Lottery spokesperson, says $67.8 million will be contributed to California schools.MORE NEWS: Another Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Monday Night
The winning numbers were 6-14-25-33-46, with the red Powerball number 17.