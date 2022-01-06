(CNN/CBS13) — Hey, somebody’s got to win it sometime, right? Well that time came Wednesday as one of the two winning tickets for the $630 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Sacramento.
The winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Wyndham Drive in South Sacramento near Kaiser. Another was sold in Wisconsin.
Powerball ticket sales soared across the country.
The $630 million jackpot, the Multi-State Lottery Association says, was higher than estimates and fueled by fast-growing numbers of people plopping down 2 bucks for a million-to-1 shot at the fortune.
Actually, the odds were way worse than that: 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball says.
Chances of winning a prize are better — 1 in 24.9, Powerball says.
The last Powerball jackpot winner claimed a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4 in California.
Wednesday night's drawing was for the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash value of $448.4 million.
