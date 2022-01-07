SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on Cedar Creek, said the Modesto Fire Department.
There were reports of smoke coming from a two-story four-plex when crews arrived.
Crews contained the fire and were able to restrict the damage to a single unit of the four-plex.
Firefighters also rescued a pet dog from the structure which was transferred to an emergency veterinary clinic.
Two adults were displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation.